Four Aviators Inducted Into Halls of Honor

The West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame and Wall of Valor have inducted four new members. The Hall of Fame inducted Samuel J. Frankman and James R. Griffith. The Wall of Valor inductees are Brent S. Cole and Herbert C. Wheeler. The group says the Wall of Valor is new this year and honors people who gave their lives in aviation actions where they exhibited or were cited for valor. The Hall of Fame is in the terminal building of the North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg.