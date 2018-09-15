Attorney General Offers to Help with Bishop’s Investigation

Pope Francis met with the U.S. Bishop Delegation in Vatican City this week and ordered an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against West Virginia Bishop Michael Bransfield. The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has the newly appointed Baltimore Archbishop William Lori as the diocese’s Apostolic Administrator now.

Bransfield has to live outside the diocese during the archbishop’s investigation. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said they offered help to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and expect them to cooperate.