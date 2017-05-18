Commissioners Set to Vote Next Week on Shawnee Park Sports Complex

A decision is coming next week on whether to build the new multi-sport complex at Shawnee Park, and many neighbors turned out at an open house this week to learn more information and ask questions. Kanawha County leaders held the open house this week at West Virginia State University on the proposed $15.2 million complex that could hold more tournaments and bring as much as a million dollars to the local economy. Concerns have been raised about whether the current hotel and restaurant infrastructure can handle large tournaments, but supporters say its a chance for Dunbar to create something like Charleston’s Corridor G. County commissioners are expected to vote next Tuesday, May 23.