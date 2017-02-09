Accused Garrison Avenue Shooter is Captured After Chase

The man wanted in a Tuesday night shooting was considered to be extremely dangerous, and threatened to kill 10 to 12 other people including police officers, before the fatal Garrison Avenue shooting. Police captured Bobby Hall, along with Misty Rucker on first-degree murder warrants last night in Clendenin after a chase. Both were wanted on first degree murder warrants after Timothy Jett was shot and killed on Garrison Avenue Tuesday evening. Audrey Short was wounded in the shooting and was listed in critical condition. A $10,000 reward had been issued for information leading to the arrests of Hall and Rucker.