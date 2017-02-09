New Park to Honor Flood Victims

Flood recovery efforts continue, and as Greenbrier County rebuilds, one park will honor flood victims. WCHS TV reports ground broke this week for Brad Paisley Park in White Sulphur Springs. That was one of the hardest hit areas during last June’s floods. More than 50 new homes are being built and dozens of others have been repaired. Development of the park is supported by the Rotary Club, Home Depot and some families in White Sulphur Springs. It will be named for country music star Brad Paisley, who has been the largest supporter of flood relief efforts around the state.