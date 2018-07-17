YMCA to Operate YWCA Facility Downtown

The YMCA of Kanawha Valley is bringing its services downtown after entering a lease with the YWCA to operate programming at its downtown facility on Quarrier Street. the Y says the downtown facility will feature 37,000 square feet of fitness space; a year-round, indoor swimming pool, a gym floor for basketball, volleyball and large fitness classes; a spin room with 21 stationary bicycles; a circuit training room and more. In March, the YWCA announced its former health and fitness partner, Nautilus, would stop services with its Quarrier Street location because of population loss in the greater Charleston area. Nautilus provided fitness services with the YWCA for more than 20 years.