One Man Has Two Big Lottery Wins

Robert Thomas is lucky when it comes to the lottery. The retired Charleston resident was one of 25 West Virginia winners in the Powerball Power Cruise Promotion earlier this year, winning a trip for two on the second Power Cruise scheduled for next January. And he’s also a winner of $2 million in the July 11 Powerball drawing. No one hit the jackpot in that drawing, but Thomas matched five numbers to win two million. The ticket was sold at Fas Chek on Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston, and they’ll get $20,000 for selling the ticket.