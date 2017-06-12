WVU Tech Campus Gets New Tenants

The WVU Tech campus in Montgomery will get new tenants now that the college is moving out, and the deals are being finalized now. KVC Health Systems is scheduled to move in to Tech buildings on July 1, and there is a deal in the works to bring in BridgeValley Community and Technical College. BridgeValley could start classses in core subjects in the fall of 2018, and KVC is on track to start its new classes in February of 2018. The YMCA is likely to move into the campus rec center.