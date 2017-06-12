Investigators Crack Drug Ring

Federal authorities in northern West Virginia have charged 33 people following an investigation into distribution of the painkiller oxycodone. According to prosecutors, the 129-count indictment alleges that the group from Michigan and West Virginia conspired to operate the trafficking ring. They include nine defendants from Detroit and one from Eastpointe, Michigan. In West Virginia, most are from Morgantown. The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force led the investigation.