WVU Creates New Tomato

Two new tomato varieties created by West Virginia University researchers have been named Mountaineer Pride and Mountaineer Delight. According to the university, the names, chosen among more than 114 proposed, honor of the 150th anniversary of the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. The varieties by researchers Mannon Gallegly and Mahfuz Rahman are also known as West Virginia ’17A and ’17B. Gallegly, emeritus professor of plant pathology, says they initially considered releasing only one, but it became apparent both were good. Rahman is an associate professor and WVU Extension specialist. Gallegly also created the popular West Virginia ’63 Tomato.