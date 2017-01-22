WV Hospital System Booming

In a state with above-average unemployment, the state’s premier hospital system is booming.

WVU Medicine hired 2,228 staff last year, has openings for 699 more and expects further expansion. That follows this week’s opening of a new 10-story tower housing its Heart & Vascular Institute. High turnover in the health care industry could explain some of the hires.

But unlike the slumping coal industry, the West Virginia University Health System is running at 98 percent capacity with patients on waiting lists for its 531 beds.