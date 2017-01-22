Students & Drone Industry

College students in Kentucky and West Virginia who train for the rapidly growing drone industry are getting some financial backing from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia says in a news release that students from Maysville Community and Technical College in Kentucky and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will benefit from the $1.3 million grant. The grant involves the Regional Drone Technology Workforce Project involving the two schools. Under the grant, the schools will be able to enroll 100 students and give them the chance to study the drone industry.