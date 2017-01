West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has requested original color wildlife paintings for the 2018 edition of its wildlife calendar. Paintings can show popular fish or game or West Virginia’s other wildlife, like snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds and small mammals. Prizes of $100 are awarded for each painting chosen, with $500 going to the artist whose work is picked for the cover. The deadline is Feb. 17.