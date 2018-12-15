WV at the bottom of tobacco prevention list

West Virginia is at the bottom of the list, number 49, for state money spent on tobacco prevention and cessation programs. West Virginia is tied with three other states at the bottom of the list, joining Connecticut and Tennessee. The new report shows states together will collect over 27-billion-dollars in revenues from the 1998 tobacco settlement, but would spend just over two-percent of that money on prevention and cessation programs. West Virginia has the highest adult smoking rate in the country at 26 percent.