Shafer Equipment is winning bidder for former Freedom Industries site

Shafer Equipment and Ace Pipeline is the winning bidder for the former Freedom Industries site along the Elk River. The winning bid was 375-thousand-dollars. The site was at the center of the 2014 water crisis when chemicals leaked from a tank on the property in the Elk River. The tanks have since been torn down and the property remediated. Shafer Equipment is located in Clendenin and specializes in heavy equipment rental and sales.