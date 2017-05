A celebration of U.S. working women during World War II is set for this week in West Virginia. The event is scheduled for Thursday at the Women’s Club of Charleston. It is free and open to the public. Millions of women worked at defense plants to supply the U.S. war effort. Their real lives were behind the cultural icon known as Rosie the Riveter. Surviving “Rosies” from throughout the state are expected to attend Thursday’s event.