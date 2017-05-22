Frame Man is Arrested in Drug Bust

A man who called police last week to report what he thought was a crime, ended up getting himself arrested. 26-year old Trevor Jarrett of Frame told dispatchers he thought someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan, and said had smoked marijuana. He was near a relative’s house on River Drive in the Elkview area, , and first responders there found him intoxicated. Jarrett sat on the ambulance and refused to move. Sgt B-D Humphreys says deputies found marijuana inside bags, and it weighed almost four pounds. Jarrett was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.