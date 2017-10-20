Whiskey Barrel Manufacturing Business Could Jumpstart Economy

Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that a new whiskey barrel manufacturing company would be developed in White Sulphur Springs. The West Virginia Great Barrel Manufacturing Co. will break ground in early 2018, and its first barrel will be made in the first quarter of 2019. The business will bring a total of 138 new jobs, and WCHS TV says the investment of the project is $27 million. Justice has said previously that developing West Virginia’s hardwood industry was one of the keys in jumpstarting the state’s slumping economy.