Princeton Mayor Resigns

A mayor has resigned following his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.

Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell resigned Wednesday but will remain on the city council. Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy T.A. Lacy says Russell was charged with aggravated DUI last Friday after his vehicle crashed into a parked car and a home in Princeton. Russell was selected by the city council in July to serve as mayor for a one-year term. The council is scheduled to meet Oct. 26 to appoint Russell’s replacement as mayor.