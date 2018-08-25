West Virginia Superfund site deleted from the list

The Environmental Protection Agency is deleting a West Virginia site from the Superfund National Priorities List. The Ordnance Works Disposal Area Superfund Site in Morgantown is being taken off the list. Since 1941, several companies operated chemical production facilities at the more than 100 acre site. Clean up included excavation and treatment of a lagoon area and stream sediments. The site will still be subject to periodic monitoring and will remain greenspace for the foreseeable future.