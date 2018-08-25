Mountain Valley Pipeline layoffs

Layoffs continue at the Mountain Valley Pipeline project after the federal government issued a stop-order on the pipeline’s proposed route. The project would run a three-hundred-mile natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Southern Virginia. Hundreds of workers have already been laid off on the Virginia side, and West Virginia construction workers are afraid they’re next. A judge halted permits on three miles of the project in the Jefferson National Forrest, because of potential damage to water and air quality.