PEIA Director Ted Cheatham says the state insurance agency is running in the black. PEIA had a surplus of over 30-million-dollars for the past fiscal year, and the plan is estimated to have a 70-million-dollar surplus for 2019. Cheatham told PEIA task force members that the agency can cover 2019 and 2020 without any additional revenue from the state, but after that the agency will likely need and influx of cash.