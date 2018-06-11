Water Settlement is Finalized

Many affected by the MCHM spill in the Elk River should be getting a share of the settlement soon. A federal judge cut the lawyer fee and signed the water crisis settlement Friday, which clears way for about 90,000 claims to be paid totalling about $159 million. The MCHM leak into the water system happened in January 2014. Not all of the claims will be approved, and lawyers are sorting through the claims to check for duplicates and consolidate those filed by people from the same address.