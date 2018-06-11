Plan in the Works to Revitalize Coal in WV

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is pushing a plan that would make eastern coal a vital part of national security. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is on board with the plan which could help stabilize coal production throughout West Virginia. Justice says the move would help protect the energy grid and have a ready source of power in case of natural disaster or terrorist attack. Secretary Perry said it is in the country’s best interests to maintain a strong base of coal and nuclear power, along with a mix of natural gas, solar, hydro and wind.