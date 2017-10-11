Water Crisis Settlement Letters Will be Mailed Today

You may get a letter in the mail this week containing information on the settlement involving the MCHM spill into the Elk River in January 2014. WCHS TV says letters with information on how to submit a claim should be mailed today and a website will also be launched this afternoon.

A community meeting will also be held on Saturday, October 14th at the Charleston Civic Center Little Theater at 6:30 p.m. Every victim will see some of the $151 million settlement.