Motive for Clay County Murder is Under Investigation

After a Clay County murder suspect was shot and killed during a police chase through downtown Charleston on last Saturday, and Eyewitness News has police reports showing 25-year old Samuel Lanham shot and killed his dad’s girlfriend, Jody Thomas, at a home in Clay County. A police chase followed as Lanham tried to get away, and he was eventually shot and killed by police after allegedly brandishing a gun. No officers were hurt during the chase. Two people in the Toyota were injured.

State police are still investigating a motive in Thomas’ murder.