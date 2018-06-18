Violations Issued in Pipeline Construction

West Virginia regulators have issued a $430,000 fine for permit violations against a company building a 713-mile natural gas pipeline. The Department of Environmental Protection announced the fine against Rover Pipeline LLC, which is owned by Energy Transfer Partners. Under a consent order, the company agreed to immediately take measures to comply with its permit and state laws. Inspections revealed a failure to maintain erosion controls, improperly installed silt fences and perimeter controls and abandoned construction debris.