Tourism Office Announces WV Birthday Campaign

The West Virginia Tourism Office announced a new social media campaign for the state’s 155th birthday on June 20th. This year’s birthday celebration features exclusive Almost Heaven stickers and encourages travel in the Mountain State. Tourism officials ask that when you celebrate at a West Virginia destination, take a photo and post it on social media using the #AlmostHeaven hashtag for prizes. On June 20, the Tourism Office will unveil 155 ways to celebrate and enjoy summer in West Virginia, using everyone’s social media posts to help write and tell the story.