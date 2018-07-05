Report Says College Boards Should Merge
A new report recommends combining some college and university boards. A Colorado-based higher education analysis company recommends merging the governing boards of Bluefield State College, Concord University, Glenville State College and West Virginia State University. The report cites uncercainty about funding as the main reason. The recommendation leaves the door open too for Concord and Bluefield to become one institution. No action from the schools just yet.