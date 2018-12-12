Two Loaded Guns Discovered at Yeager Airport Tuesday

Two men were stopped after their handguns were detected in their carry-on bags Tuesday morning at Yeager Airport. WCHS TV reported a man from St. Albans had .380 caliber semi-automatic and a magazine that contained six bullets, and about three hours later, a man from Huntington went through checkpoint with a .38 caliber revolver loaded with five bullets. The incidents are not related and both men told Transportation Security Administration officers they forgot they had their guns with them. They were cited on weapons charges.