The U.S. 35 “flyover” off the Crooked Creek exit over Interstate 64, merging traffic to I-64 Eastbound, will be closed today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The West Virginia Division of Highways wants to do patching work before winter shutdown. The release adds that the temporary signal at the U.S. 60 and County Route 34 intersection will be removed. County Route 34 is a good detour.