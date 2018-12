One person died in a shooting Monday night in Kanawha County. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the Mink Shoals park and ride off Mink Shoals Branch Road in Mink Shoals. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a group of people met up in the area to exchange an item that wasn’t illegal, but something went wrong and led to the shooting. The person who fired the shots was the one who called 911. The investigation is ongoing.