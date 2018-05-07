Two Flights Diverted to Charleston’s Airport

Two planes made unscheduled landings Friday night at Yeager Airport and members of the West Virginia Air National Guard’s fire response team as well as Charleston fire and medical services were there to assist. The first unscheduled landing was a Southwest Airlines flight on its way to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from the Pittsburgh International Airport that was diverted to Yeager due to unknown mechanical issues. Then a United Airlines flight traveling from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport declared a medical emergency on board and diverted to Yeager.

The passengers and crew members from both flights were given free Gino’s pizza while they waited.