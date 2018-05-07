More Hepatitis A Vaccines Requested

As the number hepatitis A cases across the region keeps rising, more people are getting vaccinated. West Virginia averages nine Hepatitis A cases a year, has more than 60 just in Kanawha and Putnam counties now, including two connected to Dupont Middle School. Cabell County has six cases. Kids are usually vaccinated against the disease already because of a state law that preschoolers get the shot, and now more parents are electing to get vaccinated too. State health officials have asked the CDC for extra vaccine to accommodate the increased demand.