Two Arrests After Shots Fired in South Charleston

Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired near the Southmoor Apartments in South Charleston Saturday night. No injuries were reported, but South Charleston Police arrested two people Monday in connection with the case. 25-year old Charles Montana McClane Jr. of Nitro and 19-year old Kadayje Nitieace Brown of Dunbar are charged with wanton endangerment. Both are out of jail on bond. About 20 to 30 shots were fired. The police department is continuing to investigate into possible additional shooters, so if you have tips call South Charleston Police.