Special Session Called to Discuss Impeachment
Gov. Jim Justice has issued a call for a special session to allow lawmakers to consider the possible initiation of impeachment proceedings against one or more members of the state Supreme Court. The governor’s call on Monday follows a letter top lawmakers sent to the governor, requesting that he call the Legislature into special session. The special session will begin at noon today. The move follows the recent indictment of Justice Allen Loughry, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.