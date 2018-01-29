Tug Valley Baseball Fields Investigated After Vandalism

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Dept. is taking tips as the investigation continues into vandalism at the Tug Valley baseball field. This would have been the first year the team would have gottenn to play at the field and that’s in jeopardy now. ATV’s ripped up the field and it was discovered it after the recent snow days. WCHS TV reports the damage will cost the district at least $5,000. Ward said the softball and baseball fields each cost about $90,000 and funds come from county and community contributions. Mingo County deputies are working on getting subpoenas for social media accounts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.