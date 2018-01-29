Narcan Training is Becoming Popular

A Charleston church is trying to combat the growing drug problem by offering free Narcan and training. St. Johns Episcopal Chuch offered the class on Saturday and gave out kits to people who completed the training. Inside the kits are two doses of Narcan, along with rubber gloves and an informational card. Many people at the training were surprised at how easy it was to learn and hope more people in our region take the training. Narcan can be bought over the counter and ranges in price from a few dollars to the auto-injector which costs $3,000. The nasal spray gives out at the training can cost about $100. Sessions are held weekly at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department too – every Wednesday at 12:30.