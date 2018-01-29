New Clendenin Library is in the Works

The Kanawha County Commission has plans for a new Clendenin Library after the 2016 floods damaged the old one. Clendenin city leaders and the library board will have to move on the project to get it started. The Kanawha County Commission put $50,000 toward building out the library, and that help will fund construction of the 3,400-square foot space underneath the Clendenin Health Clinic. That may not be the permanent location for the library, but it is expected to last several years.