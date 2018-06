Tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike are about to go up. The Parkways Authority met Thursday in Beckley, and approved the increase that will double the toll rate. Starting January 1, tolls will go from $2 to $4. The new toll plan also includes a 24-dollar fee for unlimited use of the Turnpike for three years. The last time tolls increased was back in 2009 when they went up from $1.25 to $2.00.