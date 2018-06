Hospice of Huntington is not asking for donations on social media. The agency is warning about a fraudulent post on social media that asks for donations. Someone claims to be the assistant director of Grief Services at Hospice of Huntington, but there’s no affiliation. The post asks for donations to help pay for the funeral costs of a 9-year-old girl who died of rare terminal blood disease. Hospice says it does not solicit donations like that.