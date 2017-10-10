This Week’s Valley High Football Game Could Be the Last

This Friday, the Valley High School football team in Fayette County will play its last home game of the season. WCHS TV says that is not what will make it the most significant game of the season. It’s a new field that members of the community fought for right down to the stadium lights, which were one of the last things to be added. In July, the West Virginia Board of Education voted in favor of consolidating and dismantling a number of Fayette County schools, including Valley High. Some worry that this Friday’s game could be the last if the consolidation rule is not amended.