First Lady to Visit Huntington Today

First Lady Melania Trump will be in Huntington today. CNN reported Monday that she’ll to visit an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction. The director of Lilly’s Place was in Washington, D.C. last month after being invited by Melania Trump to talk about how the drug epidemic touches the region. Lily’s Place has been recognized nationally for its work to help drug exposed babies. Expect tight security and slow traffic in areas of Huntington today for the First Lady’s visit.