Teenager arrested in multiple hit-and-runs

A teenager is under arrest for multiple hit and runs and fleeing from officers on foot. Eighteen-year-old Brandon Sneed is facing multiple charges. Yesterday morning Sneed left the scene of an accident near the National Guard Armory on Coonskin Drive. Then he crashed into a yard damaging a sewer line. While fleeing that scene he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. Military police pursued him into the woods and took him into custody. Sneed was driving a stolen vehicle. One victim was injured and treated for non-life threatening injuries.