Community Continues to Show Support for Family of Drowning Victim

The funeral was held Monday for 17-year old drowning victim, Cody McAllister. Cody was swimming with friends last Thursday when he drowned in the Elk River, and the community has shown incredible amounts of support for the family since then. A Spaghetti Dinner Benefit at Momma Payne’s Diner was organized quickly and proceeds from the event last weekend helped with funeral expenses. Funds raised from Clendenin’s Paddlefest last weekend also went to help the family. And an ongoing fund has been set up, and you can donate at any Poca Valley Bank location.