Suspect Sought After Rite Aid Pharmacy Break-In

Detectives are looking for the suspect in the Rite Aid pharmacy break-in that dates back to June 2. A man broke into the Rite Aid in Sissonville and fled out the back door and got away that night. Surveillance and fingerprint evidence led detectives to believe 31-year old Andrew Todd Taylor of Sissonville is the lone suspect. If you know where he is, contact the sheriff’s office. Taylor hid himself in a store room before the store closed, then stole a safe containing thousands of dollars, according to Sgt B-D Humphreys at the Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 304-357-0169. Tips can be submitted through email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously through www.kanawhasheriff.us.