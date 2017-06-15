Marshall University May Expand Locally

The West Virginia University Institute of Technology has moved to Beckley, and that may provide an opportunity for other school to expand their reach. The Gazette-Mail reports Marshall University is hoping to expand into Kanawha County and attract students from South Charleston and Montgomery through an agreement with BridgeValley Community and Technical College. The deal would allow BridgeValley students to earn a four-year degree without transferring to another campus. The Higher Education Policy Commission has to approved the agreement, and they’ll meet later this month.