Strike Ends for Frontier Communications Workers

The strike is over after almost a month. Frontier Communications workers will return to work Wednesday aftean agreement was reached with the compnay. About 1,400 union members will be briefed on the agreement and will hold a vote on the proposal in the coming weeks, according to the West Virginia CWA. Union members went on strike for job security March 4 and had been out around the clock. Workers were joined by hundreds of supporters at a rally Saturday in Charleston.