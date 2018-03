If you’re on Charleston’s East End, you’ll need to make sure your car is off the street next week for street cleaning. Crews will be sweeping streets strarting Tuesday, April 3 at 9 a.m., and the plan is for city crews to start on the eastbound sides of the streets that day. On Thursday at noon they will clean all westbound sides of the streets. Signs will be posted, and vehicles that don’t move could be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.