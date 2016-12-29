Clay Development Director is Fired

More fallout about a nonprofit group’s director wrote a racist Facebook post toward first lady Michelle Obama. Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office said Tuesday that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, executive director of the Clay County Development Corp., was removed following an agreement with the nonprofit’s board of directors. She had been placed initially on a six-week leave that was scheduled to end last Friday. The Appalachian Area Agency on Aging will manage the nonprofit daily for six months while the Clay County organization makes any changes needed for compliance as a state contractor. The nonprofit provides services to elderly and low-income residents in Clay County.